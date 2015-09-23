Publisher: Triggertrap
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Android
Triggertrap – Creative ways of triggering your camera. The Triggertrap Mobile app has a heap of sensors to trigger your camera in exciting ways and a range of tools to create beautiful timelapses.
Publisher: Interactive Universe
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
Take control of the speed of your videos. Flow let you manipulate time and give you new perspectives on your recorded moments.
Combining high speed and slow motion techniques you will be able to create stunning videos.
Flow is intuitive and super easy to use, just add and move control points up and down so the video will go gradually faster or slower it’s recorded speed.
Publisher: PhotoPills S.L.
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
Discover how to easily plan any Sun, Moon and Milky Way shoot you imagine, for any location on Earth… systematically!
Whether you’re a seasoned photographer, a professional filmmaker or someone who’s barely touched a camera, PhotoPills will make you love designing, planning and taking unique images.
Publisher: Filip Zamorsky – shotworldwide.com
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
A unique collection of photographs created by a widely-traveled photographer: beautiful images taken all around the world. Thanks to his job within the travel industry, Filip was able to circle the globe by sea twice, camera in hand, to create this unique collection of images. Presented as “Photo Book” (application) which you can soon download to your iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch, the project is currently in the retouching stage.
Publisher: Michael Hardaker
Devices: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
645 PRO Mk III has been designed, from the ground up, for professional and serious amateur photographers. So it works the way a camera works—and it’s the most powerful camera app we’ve ever seen!
Publisher: distant blue – mobile solutions
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
This app displays a focus chart with a siemens star. It prevents the phone from going to stand-by while you’re adjusting the back focus of your camera or testing your lenses.
Publisher: Chemical Wedding
Device: iPad. iPhone, iPod Touch, Android
If you’re using a 5S and find that it doesn’t show a video feed, simply run the update in the options section and it will download an update that fixes tells the software what the field of view should be.
