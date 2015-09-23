Flow

Posted on by

Publisher: Interactive Universe
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

Flow

Take control of the speed of your videos. Flow let you manipulate time and give you new perspectives on your recorded moments.
Combining high speed and slow motion techniques you will be able to create stunning videos.

Flow is intuitive and super easy to use, just add and move control points up and down so the video will go gradually faster or slower it’s recorded speed.
Read more …

PhotoPills

Posted on by

Publisher: PhotoPills S.L.
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

PhotoPills

Discover how to easily plan any Sun, Moon and Milky Way shoot you imagine, for any location on Earth… systematically!

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer, a professional filmmaker or someone who’s barely touched a camera, PhotoPills will make you love designing, planning and taking unique images.

Read more …

Shotworldwide

Posted on by

Publisher: Filip Zamorsky – shotworldwide.com
Device: iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

Shotworldwide

A unique collection of photographs created by a widely-traveled photographer: beautiful images taken all around the world. Thanks to his job within the travel industry, Filip was able to circle the globe by sea twice, camera in hand, to create this unique collection of images. Presented as “Photo Book” (application) which you can soon download to your iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch, the project is currently in the retouching stage.

Read more …